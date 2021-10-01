Utrust Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $153.47 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00118041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00171862 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

UTK is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

