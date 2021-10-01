DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.00). DraftKings reported earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($3.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

DKNG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,699,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,045,282. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,924,807 shares of company stock worth $269,476,131. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $365,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 16.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

