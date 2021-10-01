Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)’s share price fell 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. 2,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

About Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

