WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Down 1.6%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $117.42 and last traded at $117.42. 16,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 17,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 874.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 7,983.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

