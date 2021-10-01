Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €21.30 ($25.06) and last traded at €21.36 ($25.13). 554,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.70 ($25.53).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Aixtron in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aixtron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.71 ($30.25).

Get Aixtron alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.94.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.