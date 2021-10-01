DeFi Bids (BID) Trading 18.8% Lower This Week

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $364,740.10 and $633.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00118041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00171862 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,725,810 coins and its circulating supply is 22,855,852 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

