Blockzero Labs (XIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $365,932.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00054562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00117949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00171759 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.