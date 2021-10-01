SHIELD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $111,906.96 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,617.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.24 or 0.06883089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00351407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $503.28 or 0.01153857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00107500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.17 or 0.00559796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.84 or 0.00485687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.17 or 0.00296142 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

