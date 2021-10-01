Deri Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.01 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and $1.01 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

