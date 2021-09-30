IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.76 million, a PE ratio of 90.78 and a beta of 1.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $165,140.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,852.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $641,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,097 shares of company stock worth $2,631,649. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IRadimed by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in IRadimed by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IRadimed by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

