Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to announce $26.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.76 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $29.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $108.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.90 million to $109.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $108.24 million, with estimates ranging from $105.77 million to $110.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FRST traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 46,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,755. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $354.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.