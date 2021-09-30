$4.96 Million in Sales Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report sales of $4.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $13.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $150,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,206.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $907.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $928.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $49.98 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

CRSP traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $111.93. 727,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,313. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.71. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.25.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,371,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

