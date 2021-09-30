eCash (XEC) Market Cap Reaches $4.60 Billion

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $4.60 billion and approximately $118.47 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00066076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00103681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00137866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,524.07 or 0.99996880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.08 or 0.06888105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.39 or 0.00761369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002504 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,857,954,673,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

