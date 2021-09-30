Shield Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $67,335.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.95 or 0.00013676 BTC on major exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $67,335.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00066076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00103681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00137866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,524.07 or 0.99996880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.08 or 0.06888105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.39 or 0.00761369 BTC.

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

