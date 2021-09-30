Zacks: Brokerages Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,737,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,744. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.