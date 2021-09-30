Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to announce $280.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.33 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $260.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

TWNK stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.37. 770,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,634 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Hostess Brands by 85.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,815,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,124 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $19,428,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $15,600,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

