$160.89 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to post $160.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.33 million. TowneBank reported sales of $192.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $663.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.13 million to $665.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $626.02 million, with estimates ranging from $625.08 million to $626.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TOWN traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 183,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,048. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TowneBank has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $33.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. FMR LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 1,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

