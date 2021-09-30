$9.52 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to report $9.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.75 million and the highest is $10.29 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $41.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.46 million to $41.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPTH. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 68,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.35. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $60,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

