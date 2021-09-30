BOOM (BOOM) Achieves Market Cap of $4.37 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $61,055.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00118513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00171269 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.