Filecash (FIC) Price Hits $0.0840 on Exchanges

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0840 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecash has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $117,354.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00065995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00103589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00138139 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,370.02 or 0.99898266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.26 or 0.06899267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.95 or 0.00766927 BTC.

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

Buying and Selling Filecash

