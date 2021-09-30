AppCoins Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $13.28 million and $493,437.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00118513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00171269 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,640,357 coins and its circulating supply is 244,640,356 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

