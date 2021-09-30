Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will post sales of $28.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.90 million and the lowest is $28.60 million. Identiv reported sales of $24.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $103.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.93 million to $103.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $127.51 million, with estimates ranging from $124.12 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVE. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other Identiv news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $104,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,222 shares of company stock worth $1,357,219. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Identiv stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.84. 209,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,981. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. Identiv has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $417.49 million, a PE ratio of -471.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.