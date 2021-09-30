Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Up 433.3% in September

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Journey Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. Journey Energy has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Journey Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

