Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,216,300 shares, a growth of 464.4% from the August 31st total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,617,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PENMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 568,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.01. Peninsula Energy has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

