Zacks: Analysts Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.19 Million

Equities analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to post $502.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $496.58 million and the highest is $506.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $425.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $608.34. 316,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,342. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $628.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $667.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MSCI by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MSCI by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

