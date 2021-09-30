$836.31 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post sales of $836.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $803.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $863.90 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $600.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $580,497. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.21. 499,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,072. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $127.80 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 137.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

