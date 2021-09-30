Analysts Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce sales of $3.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.35 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $393.06. 263,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $345.00 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

