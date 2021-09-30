Analysts Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce sales of $3.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.35 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:GWW traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $393.06. 263,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $345.00 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
