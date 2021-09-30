Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHZF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,482. Pershing Square has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37.
Pershing Square Company Profile
