Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHZF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,482. Pershing Square has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

