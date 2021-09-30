Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the August 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OVCHY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,379. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.4697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s payout ratio is presently 56.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

