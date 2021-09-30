Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.61 billion and the highest is $5.80 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $22.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $22.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,689. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.40 and its 200 day moving average is $225.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

