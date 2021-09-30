Iridium (IRD) Price Tops $0.0188 on Major Exchanges

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Iridium coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Iridium has a market capitalization of $440,530.32 and approximately $1,785.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iridium has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00065870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00104274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00137957 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,542.80 or 0.99861706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.59 or 0.06915998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.61 or 0.00762820 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,488,813 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash

Iridium Coin Trading

