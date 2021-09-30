Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 7,586,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,897,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.