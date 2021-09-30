Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF remained flat at $$34.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

