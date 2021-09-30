Brokerages Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Target Price at $35.58

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.58.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

PPL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.88. 7,471,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. PPL has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PPL by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in PPL by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

