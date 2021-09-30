Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

RMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

RMG traded down GBX 15.80 ($0.21) on Thursday, reaching GBX 421.20 ($5.50). 7,031,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,269. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 492.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 933.25. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224.24 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

