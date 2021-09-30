FintruX Network (FTX) Price Hits $0.0143 on Major Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.36 million and $3,838.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00118631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00173217 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FTX is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.