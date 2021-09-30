Civilization Market Capitalization Achieves $15.47 Million (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Civilization coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civilization has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $15.47 million and $723,342.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00118631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00173217 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

