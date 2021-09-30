Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 25.7% Lower This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $86,909.28 and $11.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00020526 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001705 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,056,711 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

