Short Interest in New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Decreases By 92.7%

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NJMC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. New Jersey Mining has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

About New Jersey Mining

New Jersey Mining Co engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

