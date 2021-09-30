Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,334. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.