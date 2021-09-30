Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,334. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 74.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 287,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

