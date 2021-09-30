Head-To-Head Comparison: Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) & Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Orocobre has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Paint has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Orocobre shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orocobre and Nippon Paint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orocobre N/A N/A N/A Nippon Paint 6.59% 7.69% 3.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orocobre and Nippon Paint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orocobre $84.76 million 25.37 -$59.63 million N/A N/A Nippon Paint $7.32 billion 3.62 $419.70 million $0.26 43.46

Nippon Paint has higher revenue and earnings than Orocobre.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Orocobre and Nippon Paint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orocobre 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nippon Paint beats Orocobre on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Olaroz, Cauchari and Borax. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Asia, Americas, and Other. The company was founded by Jujiro Moteki on March 14, 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

