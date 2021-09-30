Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a growth of 621.7% from the August 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,129. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,230,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 52.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 417,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 381,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 336,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

