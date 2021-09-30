Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a growth of 621.7% from the August 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,129. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $2.57.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
