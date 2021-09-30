Curve DAO Token Achieves Market Cap of $996.24 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $996.24 million and approximately $214.24 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00005346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00118830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00173527 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

