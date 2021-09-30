Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Enviva Partners posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.09. 72,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 776.19%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

