Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $3.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $98,290.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AppFolio by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.40. The stock had a trading volume of 79,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,685. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.65 and its 200 day moving average is $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.07.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

