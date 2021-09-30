$146.68 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report sales of $146.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.83 million to $151.40 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $109.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $553.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.98 million to $567.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $635.18 million, with estimates ranging from $565.79 million to $695.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSA. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

NYSE NSA traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 621,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,144. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 35,226 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $7,600,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.