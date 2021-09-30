Serum Reaches Market Capitalization of $994.09 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.46 or 0.00017088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $994.09 million and $286.66 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00118830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00173527 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

