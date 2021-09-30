Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the August 31st total of 429,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Gambling.com Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.13. 405,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,333. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

