Short Interest in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Rises By 414.7%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,600 shares, an increase of 414.7% from the August 31st total of 170,300 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DMYI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DMYI stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 4,764,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,497. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth about $3,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. TRB Advisors LP acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at $5,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

