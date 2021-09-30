Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Down 95.3% in September

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the August 31st total of 979,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OPA stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,949. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Magnum Opus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

